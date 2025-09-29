© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Ian McEwan on his new novel, 'What We Can Know'

By Beth Golay
Published September 29, 2025 at 1:09 PM CDT
Ian McEwan is the author of 19 novels, some of which have been adapted to film, like On Chesil Beach and Atonement.

His latest novel, What We Can Know, is set 100 years in the future and focuses on a biographer’s attempt to locate a poem. A poem that was written about by people who heard it recited by the author. A poem that exists as a single copy, hand written on vellum, and presented as a birthday gift.

I recently spoke with Ian McEwan about What We Can Know and here’s our conversation.

What We Can Know by Ian McEwan was published by Knopf.

Suzanne Perez reviewed Dominion by Addie E. Citchens, which was published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens, Fletcher Powell & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson - producer
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
