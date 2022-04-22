Eric Litwiller moved to Kansas in late 2010 at the urging of family already in the area, and has served the south central Kansas community through his work at Mental Health Association since September of 2017. As Director of Development and Communications, he is charged with seeking the private investment required to raise awareness of the scope of mental health concerns throughout the region in an effort to eliminate the unfair stigma associated with mental illness. Outside of work, Eric sits on several non-profit Boards, enjoys woodworking, and farms his land west of Newton.