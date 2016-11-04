Stay tuned for details on our next event in January, 2022!
KMUW's Engage ICT was recognized by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for the Public Affairs Program Kansas Women In Politics And The GOP. The production was co-produced by 1A Across America.
In this special edition of KMUW's Engage ICT, we hear from three Kansans spreading goodwill during the pandemic.
KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap convened a panel of local high school and college students on November 9 to discuss life after graduation.
Wichita's Democracy on Tap convened digitally on October 12. Our panel discussed issues inherent to our democracy including voting practices, legislative involvement, redistricting and oversight.
KMUW's Democracy on tap convened digitally on September 14, 2021. Our panel of local experts discussed the pandemic's impact on the economy and provided tips for financial freedom.
KMUW's Democracy on tap convened digitally on August 10, 2021. Our panel of local experts discussed what teachers are facing with the upcoming school year, and how students and family can cope.
KMUW's Democracy on tap convened digitally on July 20, 2021, to discuss Wichita's small business economy with a group of local experts.
On June 8, 2021, KMUW's Democracy on Tap convened digitally to discuss immigration in Kansas.
Democracy on Tap presented a Kansas legislative update on April 13, 2021. We heard from local experts on the Kansas legislative session, including bills…
On February 23, 2021, KMUW convened a digital community conversation on the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas. We discuss Kansas’ rollout plan, who should get…
It's a new year and already one that is difficult to put into words. KMUW wants to help you take a moment and get some guidance from local experts on how…