KMUW's Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW's Facebook page. Since 2016 we've covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
The fate of performing arts in Wichita
When it comes to the fate of performing arts in Wichita, there’s more on the line than the fight over Century II. The economic impact of shows large and small, venues historic and new, the wrestle over parking, and how to bring more shows like Hamilton into our city, are all complicated issues. During July's Engage ICT, we discussed the fate of performing arts in Wichita.
Our panelists for this conversation are:
- Lindsay Benacka, Director of Arts and Cultural Services for the City of Wichita
- Rick Bumgardner, Artistic Director at Roxy's Downtown
- Angela Cassette, Managing Director of Music Theatre Wichita
- Alex Thomas, Managing Partner at The Cotillion
