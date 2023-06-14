© 2023 KMUW
Running Dry: The Future of Water in Kansas

KMUW | By Sarah Jane Crespo
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT

What’s more important than water? Maybe air, but not knowing if we’ll have drinkable water in Kansas twenty years from now could be a problem. During June's Engage ICT, we discussed Running Dry: The Future of Water in Kansas. Our panelists for this conversation are:

    • David Condos, former reporter for the Kansas News Service
    • Steve Flemons, The Work Farm
    • Gary Janzen, Director of Public Works and Utilities for the City of Wichita
    • Libby Albers, Interim Director of the Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams

    Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of The Future of Water in Kansas, provided by Wichita Public Library.

