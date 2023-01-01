Troy Houtman is the City of Wichita Park & Recreation Director and started in November of 2014. Troy brings over 30 years of experience to the job with previous working locations at the City of San Antonio and the City of Austin. His background includes working in many areas of P&R to include aquatics, youth and adult sports, golf, park maintenance, CIP projects, and general recreation programming. Specifically, the depth of his experience involves development of partnerships, contract development, park development, budget management and employee development.