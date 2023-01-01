Jill Skaggs grew up in Wichita and graduated from Wichita State University. Jill has worked in human resources, social services and public health. She is currently leading a team of Community Health Workers, Health Educators and a Health Analyst at the Sedgwick County Health Department.

The Community Health Worker team meets with families to work on goal achievement so families thrive as they care for themselves. The Health Educators are in schools and youth organizations making connections to provide information on the dangers of vaping and tobacco use. The Health Analyst is leading the 2023-25 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), which partners with community champions to accomplish goals set by the community.

Jill is passionate about her hometown and loves connecting all citizens to the resources they need to succeed and be healthy. She has over 15 years of experience leading people and providing direction to accomplish outcomes set for my team. Jill's Master's in Organizational Management has given her the tools to organize large programs that have served around 10,000 individuals in our community.

Jill is married to Jeff Keeny, and they are empty nesters except for our little dog, Frank. Their two daughters bring joy to Jill's life. She is involved in City Life Church and loves to read.

Jill looks forward to being a part of this new civic engagement initiative. This will be a great opportunity to work alongside other passionate leaders in the community to provide access and information to resources for all citizens.