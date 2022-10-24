KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
Kansas Midterm Election Rundown presented by KMUW's Engage ICT
Engage ICT convened on Oct. 11 to discuss what's on the ballot in Kansas ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Our panelists for this conversation are:
- Kylie Cameron | News Reporter, KMUW
- LaWanda DeShazer | Wichita Branch NAACP
- Celia Hack | News Reporter, KMUW
- Dylan Lysen | News Reporter, Kansas News Service
For a list of further reading and resources on the topic provided by Wichita Public Library, please click here.
Visit kmuw.org/election2022 for the latest election coverage from KMUW and the Kansas News Service.