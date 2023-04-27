KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.Engage ICT is sponsored by Keith and Georgia Stevens.
Inaugural Engage Kansas meets to discuss broadband expansion
KMUW's Engage Kansas, in partnership with Kansas Leadership Center and Radio Kansas, convened on April 24, 2023, to discuss the "Internet for All" initiative.
The bipartisan “Internet for All” initiative is bringing $5.7 million to Kansas to expand broadband access. What kind of Kansas do you want to see a decade from now? We discuss how the millions of dollars to build internet infrastructure should be spent. Our panelists for this conversation are:
- Morgan Barnes, Kansas Department of Commerce
- Stan Finger, Kansas Leadership Center's The Journal contributor
- Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek
- Rolf Potts, Kansas resident and travel writer
- Gregg Wamsley, Hutchinson Public Library
Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Internet for All, provided by Wichita Public Library.
