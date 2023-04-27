Inaugural Engage Kansas meets to discuss broadband expansion

The bipartisan “Internet for All” initiative is bringing $5.7 million to Kansas to expand broadband access. What kind of Kansas do you want to see a decade from now? We discuss how the millions of dollars to build internet infrastructure should be spent. Our panelists for this conversation are:



Morgan Barnes, Kansas Department of Commerce

Stan Finger, Kansas Leadership Center's The Journal contributor

Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek

Rolf Potts, Kansas resident and travel writer

Gregg Wamsley, Hutchinson Public Library

Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Internet for All, provided by Wichita Public Library.

