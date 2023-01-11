KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
Community panel discusses policing in Wichita with new Chief of Police
KMUW's Engage ICT convened on Jan. 10, 2023, to discuss policing in Wichita with local community organizations and Chief of Police Joe Sullivan.
Chief Sullivan joined the Wichita Police Department in November 2022. After nearly two months on the job, we're asking him and the other panelists their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing Wichita and what they believe our city needs on the police force. Our panelists are:
- Desmond Bryant White, Progeny
- Chris Green, Kansas Leadership Center
- Yeni Silva-Renteria, Community Taskforce
- Joe Sullivan, Wichita Police Department
For a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Policing Wichita provided by the Wichita Public Library, please click here.