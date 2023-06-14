KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.Engage ICT is sponsored by Keith Stevens with InSite Realty.
A special edition of Engage ICT on the future of higher education with Jenn White
On May 9, 2023 KMUW presented a special edition of Engage ICT as a part of 1A's Remaking America. 1A's Jenn White hosted a panel discussion on the future of higher ed.
What does the future of higher education look like in Kansas and around the country? Colleges nationwide are facing budget shortfalls and programs in the humanities and sciences are some of the first to face cuts. In Kansas, higher education funding declined by 23 percent in the last decade. Rural universities, including Emporia State, are letting go of dozens of tenured professors citing declining enrollment.
Our panelists for this conversation are:
- Max McCoy – Professor of Journalism at Emporia State University
- Cammie Kennedy – College and Career Center at Wichita East High School
- Shirley Lefever – Executive Vice President and Provost at Wichita State University
