Taxes and Education: Kids Get What We Pay For
KMUW's Engage ICT convened on March 14, 2023, to discuss the education-related topics before the legislature this year.
There are a lot of education-related topics before the legislature this year, some of which will have significant impacts, but they aren’t all making headlines. We're discussing what’s going to be up for a vote, what impact we might see after the legislature gets through this year's agenda.
Our panelists are:
- Terrell Davis, The Independent School
- Leah Fliter, Kansas Association of School Boards
- Suzanne Perez, KMUW and KNS Education Reporter
