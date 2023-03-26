© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engage-ICT-Web.png
Engage ICT
KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.Engage ICT is sponsored by Keith and Georgia Stevens.

Taxes and Education: Kids Get What We Pay For

KMUW | By Sarah Jane Crespo
Published March 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT

KMUW's Engage ICT convened on March 14, 2023, to discuss the education-related topics before the legislature this year.

There are a lot of education-related topics before the legislature this year, some of which will have significant impacts, but they aren’t all making headlines. We're discussing what’s going to be up for a vote, what impact we might see after the legislature gets through this year's agenda.

Our panelists are:

  • Terrell Davis, The Independent School
  • Leah Fliter, Kansas Association of School Boards
  • Suzanne Perez, KMUW and KNS Education Reporter

Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Taxes and Education: Kids Get What We Pay For, provided by Wichita Public Library.

Tags
Engage ICTeducation
Sarah Jane Crespo
Sarah Jane Crespo is the Director of Community Engagement at KMUW. She is the creator and host of Engage ICT and the weekly Engage ICT Mini series.
See stories by Sarah Jane Crespo