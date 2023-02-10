KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
Living well in a technologically immersive world
The Internet Age brought a seemingly endless supply of advantages, from the ease of communication to entertainment streaming. But there are social and psychological pitfalls to living life online, especially for young people who never knew a world before the World Wide Web. How can we live well in a technologically immersive world?
Joining us for this conversation on Feb. 7, 2023 are:
- Shawn Leslie, Wichita State University Psychology Intern
- Hugo Phan, KMUW Digital News Reporter
- Emily Rodriguez, Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas
- Lexi Van, Content Creator
Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Living Well in the Age of Tech, provided by Wichita Public Library.