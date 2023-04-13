Is internet access a right or a privilege?

Should the ability to easily access the internet be an affordable, regulated right or should it remain a privilege for those that have the money to pay for it?

The bipartisan “Internet for All” initiative is bringing $5.7 million to Kansas to expand broadband access. KMUW's Engage ICT convened virtually on April 11, 2023, to discuss the initiative and what it means for our residents. Our panelists for this conversation are:



Jaime Nix, Wichita Public Library

Jade Piros, Director of Broadband Development, Kansas Commerce

Joseph Shepard, Lead for America

Take the Kansas Commerce Department survey to share your thoughts, then join us for the first ever Engage Kansas presented in partnership with Kansas Leadership Center and Radio Kansas on April 24.

