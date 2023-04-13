KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.Engage ICT is sponsored by Keith and Georgia Stevens.
Is internet access a right or a privilege?
Should the ability to easily access the internet be an affordable, regulated right or should it remain a privilege for those that have the money to pay for it?
The bipartisan “Internet for All” initiative is bringing $5.7 million to Kansas to expand broadband access. KMUW's Engage ICT convened virtually on April 11, 2023, to discuss the initiative and what it means for our residents. Our panelists for this conversation are:
- Jaime Nix, Wichita Public Library
- Jade Piros, Director of Broadband Development, Kansas Commerce
- Joseph Shepard, Lead for America
Take the Kansas Commerce Department survey to share your thoughts, then join us for the first ever Engage Kansas presented in partnership with Kansas Leadership Center and Radio Kansas on April 24.
