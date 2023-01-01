Cheryl Simpson is the Outreach Specialist at the Emporia Public Library. Previously, she held the position of K-12 Librarian Aide at Lebo Elementary/High School and as a summer Library Assistant for the Coffey County Library (Lebo and Leroy branches).

After receiving her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond, Kentucky), Cheryl married, had two daughters, and has been employed in a variety of jobs over the years culminating in her current position as an outreach specialist.

Cheryl is passionate about providing library services to infrequent users, nonusers, and underserved populations in the Lyon County area. She enjoys collaborating with other nonprofits and community organizations in order to better meet these patrons where they guide her outreach work. Cheryl assists in creating new programs, policies, and practices to better serve targeted groups. Cheryl’s focus on the senior community is successful thanks to innovative services such as: “Library on the Go!”, deposit libraries, a shared story time with a local daycare hosted by an assisted living facility, and a new “Coffee & Conversation” program.

Cheryl is an outgoing, people-focused, multi-tasker whose strong communication skills build mutually beneficial partnerships in the Emporia and Lyon County communities.

