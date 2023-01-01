Amanda Meyers began her formal work with survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking when she was an undergraduate and a graduate student at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Amanda volunteered at Ayuda Legal Aid clinic, a clinic specializing in domestic violence and immigration issues for Spanish-speaking people living below the poverty level. At the time, Amanda was fluent in Spanish. (Unfortunately, now she is merely proficient.)

In law school at the Georgetown University Law Center, Amanda was accepted into the Domestic Violence Law Clinic. In the Clinic, she was able to practice law as a law student by assisting survivors of domestic violence with a variety of legal issues.

After law school, she moved to Chicago to clerk for a Federal District Court Judge and then practice litigation at Jones Day, a large, global law firm. While living and working in Chicago, Amanda volunteered and served on the Young Professional's Board at Deborah's Place, an organization dedicated to assisting homeless, traumatized women.

In 2010, Amanda moved to Wichita with her family. Initially, she stayed home and concentrated on raising my two sons. As her children got older, Amanda returned to the work for which she feels so passionate, starting at the Wichita Family Crisis Center as a volunteer, then transitioning to work as an advocate and grant writer. In 2018, Amanda assumed the role of Executive Director of the Crisis Center.

In addition to her work at WFCC, she is an avid NPR fan, runner, reader, traveler and dog lover. Amanda serves on the Board of Directors of the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber. Her family is members of Temple Emanu-El, one of the local Jewish synagogues.