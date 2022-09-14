KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
The state of incarceration in our communities and around Kansas
KMUW's Engage ICT convened on Sept. 13 to discuss the state of incarceration in Kansas, as part of Engage ICT's month-long focus on incarceration.
Our panelists for this conversation are:
- Kylie Cameron | News Reporter, KMUW
- Monique Centeno | Attorney and Part-Time Judge, Sedgwick County District Court
- Jim Echols | Executive Director, Reaching Out From Within
- Steven Stonehouse | Director, Sedgwick County Department of Corrections
Here is the recorded conversation:
The State of Incarceration | Engage ICT
Our deep dive into many of the issues relating to incarceration in our community and around our state will continue every Thursday throughout September on Engage ICT Mini. Join us live at noon at engageict.org or KMUW's Facebook page.
Click here to see a full list of further reading and resources on the topic of The State of Incarceration, provided by Wichita Public Library.