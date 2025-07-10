Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Tulsa, Oklahoma band Unwed Sailor recently issued its tenth album, called "Cruel Entertainment." Bassist Johnathon Ford founded the group in 1998. He says with this material, he and his bandmates, David Swatzell, Patrick McGill, and Matthew Putnam, found themselves thinking about the darker side of the music business. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Johnathon Ford and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Sedgwick County is seeking public input after County Manager Tom Stolz presented his recommended annual budget Wednesday.

Early summer rains have many Wichitans hoping that the end may be near for local drought restrictions. K

Kansas continues to record new measles cases.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt has entered the crowded Republican primary race for governor.

Wichita will unveil the latest updates to Pracht Wetlands Park this week.

Eisenhower National Airport set records for passenger traffic in May.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper