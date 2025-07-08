Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Novelist Ayşegül Savaş has just released a collection of short stories titled "Long Distance." The stories in this collection are set in vibrant locales and as the author told KMUW's Beth Golay, they feature young people who are trying to figure out life and who are "yearning for communion."

The City Council is expected to approve a payment of nearly $200 thousand dollars to settle a claim against the Wichita Police Department.

Programs for low-income students in Kansas are in jeopardy after the U-S Department of Education decided to freeze funding.

Online enrollment began Monday for Wichita public school students in first through 12th grade.

A new report says Kansas has work to do to improve the mental health of pregnant and postpartum moms.

Top Kansas lawmakers are giving the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals six more months to decide on potential new stadiums in Kansas

Farm equipment manufacturers say there’s a shortage of talent in cybersecurity. The annual CyberTractor Challenge gives university students hands-on experience in a growing and evolving field.

The Small Business Administration will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in downtown Wichita today.

