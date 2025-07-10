Celebrating Walter Scott

Sunday, July 13

We remember dynamic vocalist Walter Scott, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Whispers. Walter died on June 26 at the age of 81. Tune in for a fantastic hour of music from The Whispers, including ballads and dance favorites. The multi-award-winning vocal group has been rockin’ steady for more than 60 years.

Plus, we revisit our 2023 conversation with Walter, where he shares stories behind their hits, like why his identical twin brother, Wallace “Scotty” Scott, had to be persuaded to sing the iconic line, “Hey Scotty, what’s that mean?” on their popular tune “Keep On Loving Me.”

Walter also shares his engaging DoubleTake: “I Love You Babe” by Babyface and a soulful cover by The Whispers.

