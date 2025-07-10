© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Celebrating Walter Scott

By Carla Eckels
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:26 AM CDT

Sunday, July 13

We remember dynamic vocalist Walter Scott, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Whispers. Walter died on June 26 at the age of 81. Tune in for a fantastic hour of music from The Whispers, including ballads and dance favorites. The multi-award-winning vocal group has been rockin’ steady for more than 60 years.

Plus, we revisit our 2023 conversation with Walter, where he shares stories behind their hits, like why his identical twin brother, Wallace “Scotty” Scott, had to be persuaded to sing the iconic line, “Hey Scotty, what’s that mean?” on their popular tune “Keep On Loving Me.”

Walter also shares his engaging DoubleTake: “I Love You Babe” by Babyface and a soulful cover by The Whispers.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels