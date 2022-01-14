Fridays at 6:50 and 8:50 a.m., 12:50 and 4:50 p.m.
From KMUW, NPR for Wichita, a weekly program that looks at where we live, and the people who live here.
Join host Suzanne Perez every Friday at 6:50 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. during Morning Edition, 12:50 p.m. during Here and Now, and 4:50 p.m. during All Things Considered.
Latest Episodes
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This week on, "The Range," why some seniors are trading keys for an app and embracing Uber. Also, caring for caregivers.
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This week on "The Range," ... rolling up their sleeves for a good cause. Also, turning pipe cleaners into art.
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This week on, "The Range," a new program teaches life skills through chess. Also, a movie producer is retelling the story of the Bloody Benders.
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This week on "The Range" ... answering your questions about Wichita’s proposed bond issue.
Related Content
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For older adults who have trouble driving, getting to a doctor’s appointment or visiting a friend can be a challenge. Public transit might not be an option, but rideshare apps come with their own roadblocks. Beth Golay recently helped a friend navigate Uber for Seniors, and tells us how the new service is changing … to meet customers halfway.
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Life is chess, not checkers. That’s the message of a Wichita mentorship program where kids learn valuable life lessons.
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KMUW recently spoke with Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld about the bond, asking him some of the community’s most pressing questions.
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The El Dorado artist behind "Drawings by Trent" has millions of followers on social media.