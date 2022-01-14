© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Range

Latest Episodes
  • 2022 Range Jesse Romo.jpg
    The Range | January 14, 2022
    From neckties to runways. One man’s journey. Also, a minister talks about what he learned from the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior.
  • IMG_4940mod.jpg
    The Range | January 7, 2022
    This week, a new look for the Wichita City Council. Also, a new downtown art gallery intends to serve an under-served population.
  • Patrons gather around the bar for drinks, stories and jokes.JPG
    The Range | December 31, 2021
    This week on The Range, what’s in the cards for 2022? We talked to a guy. A psychic guy. Also, we visit an old-fashioned speakeasy that’s particular about who gets in.
  • En route.jpg
    The Range | December 24, 2021
    This week on The Range, a longtime Wichita clothing store hangs ‘em up. Also, we visit a downtown grocer who’s served hungry bus riders for decades.
Load More
In The Mix
Hidden Kansas
En Route
Arts & Culture
  • ChristmasLights_theRange.png
    Hugo Phan
    /
    KMUW
    The Range | December 17, 2021
    KMUW News
    ,
    How to hang Christmas lights without a ladder. Plus, we spend some time with celebrated Wichita singer Earnest Alexander.
  • IMG_4658mod.jpg
    Torin Anderson
    /
    KMUW
    The Range | December 3, 2021
    KMUW News
    ,
    This week on The Range, to the stars through manufacturing. Wichita’s role in the burgeoning space industry. Plus, we talk with a Wichita artist and teacher who’s immersed in a form of painting that goes way back.