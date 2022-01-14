Latest Episodes
From neckties to runways. One man’s journey. Also, a minister talks about what he learned from the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior.
This week, a new look for the Wichita City Council. Also, a new downtown art gallery intends to serve an under-served population.
This week on The Range, what’s in the cards for 2022? We talked to a guy. A psychic guy. Also, we visit an old-fashioned speakeasy that’s particular about who gets in.
This week on The Range, a longtime Wichita clothing store hangs ‘em up. Also, we visit a downtown grocer who’s served hungry bus riders for decades.
In The Mix
The Greater Ministerial League keynote speaker talks about the MLK lessons that he draws from.
A beloved local voice explains his absence from the spotlight.
Hidden Kansas
Visit an old-fashioned speakeasy that’s particular about who gets in.
In a tiny Kansas cabin, perhaps the best-known folk song ever was written nearly 150 years ago.
En Route
Arts & Culture
How to hang Christmas lights without a ladder. Plus, we spend some time with celebrated Wichita singer Earnest Alexander.
This week on The Range, to the stars through manufacturing. Wichita’s role in the burgeoning space industry. Plus, we talk with a Wichita artist and teacher who’s immersed in a form of painting that goes way back.