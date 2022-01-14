Fridays at 6:50 and 8:50 a.m., 12:50 and 4:50 p.m.

From KMUW, NPR for Wichita, a weekly program that looks at where we live, and the people who live here.

Join host Suzanne Perez every Friday at 6:50 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. during Morning Edition, 12:50 p.m. during Here and Now, and 4:50 p.m. during All Things Considered.