Bastille Day, Brazilian Mandolin, Tjader Centennial, Hardanger Fiddle & Mandela Day

Monday July 14

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Bastille Day with a show devoted to music from France. Along with traditional music and musette, the show highlights French world music groups, and artists from different corners of the world, often former French colonies, who now call France home. Among the performers featured – Lo’Jo, Paris Combo, Kanda Bongo Man, Manu Dibango, Bibi Tanga, and Maurice el Medioni.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Bastille Day specials tonight.)

Tuesday July 15

This time in the Global Village, we highlight the Brazilian mandolin or bandolim. We’ll hear music from Danilo Brito, Hamilton de Holanda, and Mike Marshall performing a composition from Jacob do Bandolim, the acclaimed bandolim player and composer who wrote over a hundred compositions that helped shape the sound of Brazilian choro. Plus music from Kavita Shah in Cape Verde, the compilation Lost in Tajikistan, Finnish tango/Django group Tjango, and reggae group Groundation.

Wednesday July 16

It’s the centennial birthday today of our July Featured Artist, Cal Tjader. We’ll hear music he did with percussionist Armando Peraza, with Latin jazz giant Eddie Palmieri, and from his classic Grace Cathedral concert, plus his hit tune “Soul Sauce” done by former bandmate Poncho Sanchez on his latest album. Also in store - new music from the great Balkan Brass band Fanfare Ciocarlia with guitarist Adrian Raso and Madagascar’s Damily & Toliara Tsapiky Band, along with music from Desmond Dekker and Ruben Blades for their birthdays today, too.

Thursday July 17

With its haunting and unusual sound along with its beautiful construction, the HardangerfFiddle (or hardingfele) easily claims its place as Norway’s national instrument. In this edition of the Global Village, we showcase the instrument and some of its finest players, including Annbjorg Lien, Benedicte Maurseth (special guest on a new album with Constantinople) and more. We’ll also hear more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, and new music from the world chamber trio Charneux, Leleux & Puma, contemporary Ghanaian highlife band Santrofi, Naples vocal group Ra di spina, and Berlin’s wild and wooly 17 Hippies.

Friday July 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Nelson Mandela International Day – a special day of commemoration, celebration, and public service designated by the United Nations in honor of South African leader Nelson Mandela’s birthday. The show highlights music in honor of Mandela and the fight against apartheid in South Africa that still resonate today, including works from a number of musicians from South Africa. We’ll hear selections from Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Artists United Against Apartheid, NEA Jazz Master Abdullah Ibrahim, Brenda Fassie, Harry Belafonte, and more.

