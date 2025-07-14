Bastille Day, Brazil, Cal Tjader Centennial & Vince Guaraldi FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: A BrazilianTwo-Fer – Ryan Keberle's Collectiv Do Brasil – Choro das Aguas & Antonio Adolfo - Carnaval

Monday 7.14.25

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Bastille Day. We’ll hear music from French jazz artists, jazz projects recorded in France, and related recordings – including Ahmad Jamal in Paris, Shirley Horn’s salute to Paris, Nina Simone doing a Jacques Brel classic – along with such French musicians as trumpeter Erik Truffaz, pianist Jacky Terrasson, third stream artists Claude Bolling and Jacques Loussier, and Hot Club of France legends Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli. Plus a birthday salute to cellist Akua Dixon with music she did as a leader and with Quartette Indigo.

Tuesday 7.15.25

SPECIAL: Night Train showcases some great Brazilian jazz tonight. We’ll hear the Brazilian side of July Featured Artist Cal Tjader; music of Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto that helped introduce bossa nova to American listeners; Brazilian music from guitarists Phill Fest, Charlie Byrd and Diego Figueiredo and pianists Chick Corea and Renee Rosnes; and new releases from NolasiA, Dan Moretti & Brasilia, Dom Salvador, the CCCN Jazz Orchestra, and our two Featured New Releases of the Week by Antonio Adolfo and Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil.

Wednesday 7.16.25

SPECIAL: Today is the centennial birthday of July Featured Artist Cal Tjader and Night Train celebrates with a show devoted to his music. We’ll hear his early outing as part of the experimental Dave Brubeck Octet, classics from across his career, recordings he did with singers Mary Stallings, Carmen McRae and Anita O’Day, and tributes and covers from Roger Glenn (who worked with Cal Tjader – we have a sneak peek of his first new album in 15 years tonight on the show), Poncho Sanchez, Ray Obiedo and Dave Samuels in hour one. Then in hour two, it’s a concert special as the Latin jazz band Raices revisits Tjader’s hit album, Soul Sauce.

Thursday 7.17.25

Night Train marks birthdays of drummer Joe Morello (of the Dave Brubeck Quartet), saxophonist Chico Freeman, and pianist Vince Guaraldi. We’ll hear Guaraldi with July Featured Artist Cal Tjader in hour one and hear more from and about him (including the classic music he did for the Peanuts TV shows) in hour two. Plus new music from guitarist Russ Spiegel, the Sean Nelson New London Big Band, and our two Featured New Releases of the Week from Antonio Adolfo and Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil.

