Monday, July 14, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Architect Erik Loya was raised in Wichita’s North End, a mostly Hispanic area. As a young boy, he never dreamed he’d design a building in the neighborhood he grew up in: The Empower Camarena Adelante Center.
Plus more on these stories:
- Union Pacific hosted an open house over the weekend to update residents on cleanup plans for a contaminated railyard near 29th and Grove.
- An emergency drought declaration for Sedgwick County has been lifted by the state.
- Panasonic’s massive battery plant in De Soto is slated for its grand opening today. But news has surfaced that there could be delays as production ramps up.
- Kansas does not have enough veterinarians to keep up with its massive livestock industry. A new assessment hopes to better understand why.
- The Wichita City Council could vote tomorrow to nominate the Crown Uptown Theatre for the Register of Historic Places.
- The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is tomorrow.
- The popular Sunflower Summer program has begun, but it will be shorter this year.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Aminah Jenkins, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper