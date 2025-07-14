© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, July 14, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published July 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Architect Erik Loya was raised in Wichita’s North End, a mostly Hispanic area. As a young boy, he never dreamed he’d design a building in the neighborhood he grew up in: The Empower Camarena Adelante Center.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Union Pacific hosted an open house over the weekend to update residents on cleanup plans for a contaminated railyard near 29th and Grove.
  • An emergency drought declaration for Sedgwick County has been lifted by the state.
  • Panasonic’s massive battery plant in De Soto is slated for its grand opening today. But news has surfaced that there could be delays as production ramps up.
  • Kansas does not have enough veterinarians to keep up with its massive livestock industry. A new assessment hopes to better understand why.
  • The Wichita City Council could vote tomorrow to nominate the Crown Uptown Theatre for the Register of Historic Places.
  • The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is tomorrow.
  • The popular Sunflower Summer program has begun, but it will be shorter this year.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Aminah Jenkins, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
