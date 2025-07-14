Monday, July 14, 2025

Architect Erik Loya was raised in Wichita’s North End, a mostly Hispanic area. As a young boy, he never dreamed he’d design a building in the neighborhood he grew up in: The Empower Camarena Adelante Center.

Plus more on these stories:

Union Pacific hosted an open house over the weekend to update residents on cleanup plans for a contaminated railyard near 29th and Grove.

An emergency drought declaration for Sedgwick County has been lifted by the state.

Panasonic’s massive battery plant in De Soto is slated for its grand opening today. But news has surfaced that there could be delays as production ramps up.

Kansas does not have enough veterinarians to keep up with its massive livestock industry. A new assessment hopes to better understand why.

The Wichita City Council could vote tomorrow to nominate the Crown Uptown Theatre for the Register of Historic Places.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is tomorrow.

The popular Sunflower Summer program has begun, but it will be shorter this year.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Aminah Jenkins, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper