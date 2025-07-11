© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | July 11, 2025

By KMUW News
Published July 11, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
The past and future of a Riverside Park jewel. Also, an architect gives back to his community.

If you’ve spent much time in Wichita’s Riverside Park, you may have noticed a Japanese-style building near the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit. The Riverside Pagoda has been used as storage since the 1930s. But a group wants to renovate and reopen the historic building. KMUW's Suzanne Perez has more.

Also, architect Erik Loya was raised in Wichita’s North End, a mostly Hispanic area. As a young boy, he never dreamed he’d design a building in the neighborhood he grew up in: The Empower Camarena Adelante Center. Carla Eckels has more for this month’s “In the Mix.”

