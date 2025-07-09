© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
High schools in Kansas are graduating a higher percentage of students than ever before. District leaders view the trend as a success. But as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports, some people worry that the growth of credit recovery programs could be lowering standards and allowing students to get a diploma without the skills they need.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Delano businesses want Wichita leaders to make the neighborhood a common consumption area where people can carry and drink alcohol publicly.
  • Voters who live in Maize will decide next month whether the city should adopt a one-cent sales tax to help fund roads and sidewalks.
  • The Wichita School District has hired a new chief operations officer.
  • A Kansas legislator says the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals are seriously considering moving their stadiums across the state line from Missouri.
  • Private prison company CoreCivic is asking a judge to reconsider his ruling that blocked them from holding detainees at their Leavenworth facility.
  • A Planned Parenthood clinic in Kansas City can provide abortion services again.
  • The Global Leadership Summit will take place next month at Koch Arena.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
