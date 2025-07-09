Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
High schools in Kansas are graduating a higher percentage of students than ever before. District leaders view the trend as a success. But as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports, some people worry that the growth of credit recovery programs could be lowering standards and allowing students to get a diploma without the skills they need.
Plus more on these stories:
- Delano businesses want Wichita leaders to make the neighborhood a common consumption area where people can carry and drink alcohol publicly.
- Voters who live in Maize will decide next month whether the city should adopt a one-cent sales tax to help fund roads and sidewalks.
- The Wichita School District has hired a new chief operations officer.
- A Kansas legislator says the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals are seriously considering moving their stadiums across the state line from Missouri.
- Private prison company CoreCivic is asking a judge to reconsider his ruling that blocked them from holding detainees at their Leavenworth facility.
- A Planned Parenthood clinic in Kansas City can provide abortion services again.
- The Global Leadership Summit will take place next month at Koch Arena.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper