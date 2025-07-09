Wednesday, July 9, 2025

High schools in Kansas are graduating a higher percentage of students than ever before. District leaders view the trend as a success. But as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports, some people worry that the growth of credit recovery programs could be lowering standards and allowing students to get a diploma without the skills they need.

Plus more on these stories:



Delano businesses want Wichita leaders to make the neighborhood a common consumption area where people can carry and drink alcohol publicly.

Voters who live in Maize will decide next month whether the city should adopt a one-cent sales tax to help fund roads and sidewalks.

The Wichita School District has hired a new chief operations officer.

A Kansas legislator says the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals are seriously considering moving their stadiums across the state line from Missouri.

Private prison company CoreCivic is asking a judge to reconsider his ruling that blocked them from holding detainees at their Leavenworth facility.

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Kansas City can provide abortion services again.

The Global Leadership Summit will take place next month at Koch Arena.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper