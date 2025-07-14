Into Music: Dean Roland

Collective Soul is the subject of a new documentary, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, which is available on streaming platforms as well as DVD and Blu-Ray. It’s an intense and honest look back at the group’s 30-plus-year career, examining the highs of chart success and the lows of internal friction and business relationships gone sour. The band persists, of course, remaining a beloved cornerstone of the American music scene and viewers catch a glimpse into the making of the outfit’s most recent studio LP, 2024’s Here To Eternity.

The band is currently on tour with Live, Our Lady Peace, and Greylin James Rue with a stop at the Starlight Theatre in Kanas City, Missouri on July 16.

Roland recently discussed the making of the new film and reflected on several of the key moments in the band’s career and the relationships that allow Collective Soul to thrive.

