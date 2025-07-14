© 2025 KMUW
By Chris Heim
Published July 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

July 18/20

This week at the Crossroads we celebrate birthdays of Motown’s Martha Reeves (of Martha & the Vandellas fame) and old timey music master Jim Kweskin (with music from his legendary Jug Band group, with Samoa Wilson, and from his own newly released album, Doing Things Right). We’ll also hear new music from former Jug Band member Maria Muldaur, and some of the newly named Blues Blast Music Awards nominees – Johnny Iguana, Bobby Rush with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and (in conjunction with our Soul Blues feature this month) soul blues nominees Tad Robinson and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
