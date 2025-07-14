July 18/20

This week at the Crossroads we celebrate birthdays of Motown’s Martha Reeves (of Martha & the Vandellas fame) and old timey music master Jim Kweskin (with music from his legendary Jug Band group, with Samoa Wilson, and from his own newly released album, Doing Things Right). We’ll also hear new music from former Jug Band member Maria Muldaur, and some of the newly named Blues Blast Music Awards nominees – Johnny Iguana, Bobby Rush with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and (in conjunction with our Soul Blues feature this month) soul blues nominees Tad Robinson and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra.

