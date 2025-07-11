© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, July 11, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:56 AM CDT
If you’ve spent much time in Wichita’s Riverside Park, you may have noticed a Japanese-style building near the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit. The Riverside Pagoda has been used as storage since the 1930s. But a group wants to renovate and reopen the historic building. Suzanne Perez has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Sedgwick County District Attorney filed criminal charges Thursday against a sheriff’s detective who investigates internet crimes against children.
  • Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas says he supports President Donald Trump’s decision to resume sending arms to Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces.
  • The Kansas Department of Education is encouraging school districts to adjust their budgets after a sudden freeze on federal funding.
  • The State of Kansas collected just over $1 billion dollars in tax revenue last month, which is more than 7% above estimates.
  • The Kansas City Royals routinely sell more than twice as many tickets as the Chiefs, who play far fewer games.
  • Legendary Wichita aircraft manufacturer Travel Air is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Maddy Busby, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Blaise Mesa, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
