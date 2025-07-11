Friday, July 11, 2025
If you’ve spent much time in Wichita’s Riverside Park, you may have noticed a Japanese-style building near the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit. The Riverside Pagoda has been used as storage since the 1930s. But a group wants to renovate and reopen the historic building. Suzanne Perez has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Sedgwick County District Attorney filed criminal charges Thursday against a sheriff’s detective who investigates internet crimes against children.
- Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas says he supports President Donald Trump’s decision to resume sending arms to Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces.
- The Kansas Department of Education is encouraging school districts to adjust their budgets after a sudden freeze on federal funding.
- The State of Kansas collected just over $1 billion dollars in tax revenue last month, which is more than 7% above estimates.
- The Kansas City Royals routinely sell more than twice as many tickets as the Chiefs, who play far fewer games.
- Legendary Wichita aircraft manufacturer Travel Air is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend.
