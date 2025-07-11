Friday, July 11, 2025

If you’ve spent much time in Wichita’s Riverside Park, you may have noticed a Japanese-style building near the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit. The Riverside Pagoda has been used as storage since the 1930s. But a group wants to renovate and reopen the historic building. Suzanne Perez has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The Sedgwick County District Attorney filed criminal charges Thursday against a sheriff’s detective who investigates internet crimes against children.

Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas says he supports President Donald Trump’s decision to resume sending arms to Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces.

The Kansas Department of Education is encouraging school districts to adjust their budgets after a sudden freeze on federal funding.

The State of Kansas collected just over $1 billion dollars in tax revenue last month, which is more than 7% above estimates.

The Kansas City Royals routinely sell more than twice as many tickets as the Chiefs, who play far fewer games.

Legendary Wichita aircraft manufacturer Travel Air is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend.

