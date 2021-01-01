Jon Paton has been an avid listener of KMUW since returning to Wichita from the United States Navy in 2010. Jon pursued a Business Administration degree at Wichita State University and has held several different positions including accounting, customer service management, and sales over the course of the last 8 years. Coming to KMUW as an Account Executive, Jon will be focusing on building connections with the local business community through sponsorships.

“I wholeheartedly believe in KMUW and its mission to inform the public. Being able to utilize my skills in a meaningful way and give back to the community is everything to me.”

Jon’s social life is a hodgepodge of motorcycle adventures that typically head to hiking adventures, frequenting Magic: The Gathering events with friends, and anything DIY (even if its way over his head).