Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Bek Shackelford-NwangangaHealth Equity Reporter, Kansas News Service
For a lot of Kansans, health care is complicated. And sometimes, factors like where you live or the color of your skin impact the type or quality of care you have access to. As a health equity reporter for the Kansas News Service and KCUR, my job is to unearth these disparities and give the people experiencing them a platform to talk about it. Also, I put in long hours researching and talking to experts about things like the intricacies of health insurance and drug costs so you don’t have to. You can reach me at r.shackelford@kcur.org.
