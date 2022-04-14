Dylan Lysen

Dylan LysenPolitical Reporter, Kansas News Service
As a Kansas political reporter, I want to inform our audience about statewide government and elected officials so they can make educated decisions at the ballot box.
Sometimes that means I follow developments in the Legislature and explain how lawmakers alter laws and services of the state government.
Other times, it means questioning those lawmakers and candidates for office about those changes and what they plan for the future of the state. And most importantly, it includes making sure the voices of everyday Kansans are heard.
Kansas voters will decide on Aug. 2 whether to amend the state constitution with a provision that says it doesn’t promise access to abortion.
Kris Kobach is trying to make a political comeback as the Kansas attorney general, but his Republican opponents say he's vulnerable to lose to a Democrat in the general election — again.
After a leaked U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark case that promised women the right to abortion, an August vote to amend the Kansas Constitution over abortion has taken on heightened importance.
The state's highest court reversed a lower court decision that found the Republican-led Kansas Legislature drew a map that was racially and politically gerrymandered.
Kansas bettors will be able to place legal wagers on sporting events as early as this summer.
The Kansas Livestock Association pushed for the labeling law as part of a national initiative to protect the cattle industry's meat-selling market share.
The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to strike down abortion protections, making an upcoming Kansas vote on abortion rights even more important.
The Kansas Supreme Court will consider if district court judge correctly followed the state constitution when ruling the Republican-led Kansas Legislature drew a racially and politically gerrymandered congressional map.
The judge ruled the recently drawn map violates provisions in the state constitution related to free speech, voting and equal protection rights to favor Republican candidates by putting parts of Wyandotte County and Lawrence in districts where Democrats have little chance to win.
Trust Women's clinic in Wichita is preparing for a new wave of clients from Oklahoma seeking services when their home state enacts an abortion ban in August.