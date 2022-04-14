© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
Dylan Lysen.png

Dylan Lysen

Political Reporter, Kansas News Service

As a Kansas political reporter, I want to inform our audience about statewide government and elected officials so they can make educated decisions at the ballot box.

Sometimes that means I follow developments in the Legislature and explain how lawmakers alter laws and services of the state government.

Other times, it means questioning those lawmakers and candidates for office about those changes and what they plan for the future of the state. And most importantly, it includes making sure the voices of everyday Kansans are heard.

Load More