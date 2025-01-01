Dan Dillon became news director at KFDI AM/FM in Wichita in 1979 after working in all-news radio in Omaha, Nebraska for five years.

During his 34 years at KFDI, Dan’s news department won several national Edward R. Murrow Awards along with awards from the Associated Press and Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) for news and severe weather coverage. Dan was inducted into the KAB Hall of Fame in 2004. He was named an Outstanding Broadcasting Alumnus at the University of Nebraska in 2006.

Dan left KFDI in 2013 and became the Media Coordinator and assistant to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. When the news media contacted the office to interview Mr. Bennett or check up on a criminal case, they first spoke with Dan.

Dan retired from the District Attorney’s Office in June of 2025. He returned to the radio airwaves on KMUW in August.

Dan and wife Carol live in west Wichita. Their daughter and grandchildren also live in Wichita.

You can hear Dan’s newscasts on Saturday morning on KMUW.

