Shane Coelho joined KMUW in the summer of 2023 after a 13-year tenure in local and state government followed by 10 years at WSU's as Manager of Business and Fiscal Affairs. A long-time listener and fan of Morning Edition, Science Friday and Global Village, Shane could not pass up the opportunity to join the KMUW’s Corporate Sponsorship Team, where his focus is finding sponsors who want to reach the Wichita community and believe in the mission of public radio.

In his personal time, Shane enjoys spending time with his family and if he is not driving his four boys all over Wichita going to any number of sporting events, on a rare occasion he gets to go to dinner with his wife. Shane also enjoys reading any John Grisham novel, attending theatre shows, gardening, and volunteering at WAAL Rescue - foster parent to doggies that need a temporary home.

If you are a fan of public radio and would love to reach out to our audience, Shane can be reached by email at coelho@kmuw.org or 316-978-7178.