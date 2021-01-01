Daniel CaudillNews Reporter
Daniel Caudill is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. Before joining KMUW, he was a reporter, photographer and digital content manager for The Derby Informer. Daniel also previously worked as an editor and reporter for Wichita State's student-run newspaper, The Sunflower. In the spring of 2020, he helped cover the legislative session in Topeka as an intern for the Kansas News Service.
Daniel has always had a passion for social studies. Outside of work, he likes to learn about history, politics, government, philosophy and societies. He’s also a basketball fan, rooting for his hometown Charlotte Hornets.
You can follow him on Twitter @CaudillKMUW or email him at caudill@kmuw.org.
