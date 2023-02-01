Jenni Anima

Jennifer Anima (pronouns she/her) is a summer intern for Radio Real. She currently works as a reporter and photographer for The Sunflower, the student led newspaper at Wichita State University. Anima recently graduated from Butler Community College with an Associates in Science in Mass Communications and is going for a Bachelor's Degree in Print Journalism at WSU. In her rare free time, she likes to read, be in nature, play with her two dogs Rolex and Rex and likes to try new restaurants with her friends and family.

Anima can be reached at anima@kmuw.org .

Jennifer Anima es una interna para Radio Real este verano. Ella trabaja como reportera y fotógrafa para The Sunflower, el periodico de estudiantes de Wichita State University. Anima recientemente se graduó de Butler Community College con un asociado en ciencias en comunicación de masas y va a continuar la escuela para agarrar su licenciatura en periodismo. En su tiempo libre a ella le gusta leer, estar con la naturaleza, jugar con sus dos cachorros Rolex y Rex y probar nuevos restaurantes con su familia y amigos.