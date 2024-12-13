December books! And our favorites from 2024. (So far.)
This month's indie booksellers are Emma and Sam Kaas, owners of The Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, Vermont. We talk with them about December releases and good gift ideas. And Suzanne and Beth reveal their favorite books of the year.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Colored Television by Danzy Senna
- All Fours by Miranda July
- James by Percival Everett
- The Boys of Riverside: A Deaf Football Team and a Quest for Glory by Thomas Fuller
- Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
- 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich
- The Burrow by Melanie Cheng
- What I Ate in One Year (and Related Thoughts) by Stanley Tucci
- Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
- Water, Water by Billy Collins
- Mary Oliver (poet)
- The Wedding People by Alison Espach
- City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim
- Orbital by Samantha Harvey
- The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
- There are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
- People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
- The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
- Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
- Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
- Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
- Parakeet by Marie-Helene Bertino
- The Most by Jessica Anthony
- Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
- On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan
- Raymond Carver
- Flannery O’Connor
- Monstrilio by Gerardo Samano Cordova
- Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
- North Woods by Daniel Mason
- The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
- All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Suzanne’s No. 1 book of 2024)
- The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck (Beth’s No. 1 book of 2024)
- The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls
- East of Eden by John Steinbeck
- The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
- Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones
- Wild and Distant Seas by Tara Karr Roberts
- A Short Walk Through a Wide World by Douglas Westerbeke
- How We Named the Stars by Andres N. Ordorico
- This Other Eden by Paul Harding
- Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
- Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin
Recent/new releases (and whatnot) discussed with Sam and Emma Kaas of The Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, Vermont:
- Blundstone boots
- Northern Spy by Flynn Berry
- Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe
- Trust Her by Flynn Berry
- There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib
- The Rivals by Jane Pek
- The Verifiers by Jane Pek
- Greta and Valdin by Rebecca K. Reilly
- The King Arthur Baking Company Big Book of Bread by King Arthur Baking Company
- Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah by Charles King
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling