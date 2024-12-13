© 2024 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

December books! And our favorites from 2024. (So far.)

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:11 AM CST
Emma and Sam Kaas own The Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, Vermont.
This month's indie booksellers are Emma and Sam Kaas, owners of The Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, Vermont. We talk with them about December releases and good gift ideas. And Suzanne and Beth reveal their favorite books of the year.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

Recent/new releases (and whatnot) discussed with Sam and Emma Kaas of The Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, Vermont:

  • Blundstone boots
  • Northern Spy by Flynn Berry
  • Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe 
  • Trust Her by Flynn Berry
  • Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
  • James by Percival Everett
  • There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib
  • The Rivals by Jane Pek
  • The Verifiers by Jane Pek
  • Greta and Valdin by Rebecca K. Reilly
  • The King Arthur Baking Company Big Book of Bread by King Arthur Baking Company
  • Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah by Charles King
  • Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell

Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
