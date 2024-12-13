December books! And our favorites from 2024. (So far.)

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

Recent/new releases (and whatnot) discussed with Sam and Emma Kaas of The Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, Vermont:

Blundstone boots

boots Northern Spy by Flynn Berry

by Flynn Berry Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

by Patrick Radden Keefe Trust Her by Flynn Berry

by Flynn Berry Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

by Kaveh Akbar James by Percival Everett

by Percival Everett There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib

by Hanif Abdurraqib The Rivals by Jane Pek

by Jane Pek The Verifiers by Jane Pek

by Jane Pek Greta and Valdin by Rebecca K. Reilly

by Rebecca K. Reilly The King Arthur Baking Company Big Book of Bread by King Arthur Baking Company

by King Arthur Baking Company Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah by Charles King

by Charles King Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell

Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling