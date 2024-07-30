Jessica Anthony on her new novel, "The Most"

Jessica Anthony’s novel, The Most, takes place on a single unseasonably hot day in November 1957.

When Kathleen Beckett refuses to get out of the pool at her apartment complex, her husband, Virgil, grows increasingly anxious.

Through memory and perspective, Anthony explores the years of marriage leading up to this pivotal moment, when neither reader or character knows what’s in store for the two.

The Most by Jessica Anthony was published by Little, Brown.

