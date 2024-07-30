© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Jessica Anthony on her new novel, "The Most"

Published July 30, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jessica Anthony is the author of "The Most."
Matt Cosby
/
Little, Brown
Jessica Anthony is the author of "The Most."

Jessica Anthony’s novel, The Most, takes place on a single unseasonably hot day in November 1957.

When Kathleen Beckett refuses to get out of the pool at her apartment complex, her husband, Virgil, grows increasingly anxious.

Through memory and perspective, Anthony explores the years of marriage leading up to this pivotal moment, when neither reader or character knows what’s in store for the two.

-

The Most by Jessica Anthony was published by Little, Brown.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsbooksArts and Culturereading
Stay Connected