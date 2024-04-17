© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Douglas Westerbeke on 'A Short Walk Through a Wide World'

By Beth Golay
Published April 17, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
When Aubry Tourvel becomes unexpectedly ill in 1880s Paris, she discovers that the only cure is to continuously move around the world, outrunning her mysterious disease, never to return to any place she has visited.

Author Douglas Westerbeke’s A Short Walk Through a Wide World follows Aubry’s travels and dangerous adventures that span the globe three times over.

I recently spoke with Douglas Westerbeke about his literary inspirations and more.

A Short Walk Through a Wide World was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
