Douglas Westerbeke on 'A Short Walk Through a Wide World'

When Aubry Tourvel becomes unexpectedly ill in 1880s Paris, she discovers that the only cure is to continuously move around the world, outrunning her mysterious disease, never to return to any place she has visited.

Author Douglas Westerbeke’s A Short Walk Through a Wide World follows Aubry’s travels and dangerous adventures that span the globe three times over.

I recently spoke with Douglas Westerbeke about his literary inspirations and more.

-

A Short Walk Through a Wide World was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

