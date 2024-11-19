© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Billy Collins on his new poetry collection, 'Water, Water'

By Beth Golay
Published November 19, 2024 at 12:26 PM CST
Billy Collins is the author of "Water, Water"
Poet Billy Collins has an impressive resume. He served two terms as Poet Laureate of the United States and still teaches writing workshops and classes. In fact, I caught up with him outside of his hotel in Hawaii where he was teaching a workshop.

His new poetry collection, Water, Water, is like some of his other work for which he is beloved, like the poem “The Lanyard,” conversational in tone, with humor sprinkled throughout, making it accessible for those unfamiliar with reading poetry, but also appealing to experienced poetry readers.

I recently spoke with Billy Collins about his new collection.

Water, Water by Billy Collins was published by Random House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
