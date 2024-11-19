Billy Collins on his new poetry collection, 'Water, Water'

Poet Billy Collins has an impressive resume. He served two terms as Poet Laureate of the United States and still teaches writing workshops and classes. In fact, I caught up with him outside of his hotel in Hawaii where he was teaching a workshop.

His new poetry collection, Water, Water, is like some of his other work for which he is beloved, like the poem “The Lanyard,” conversational in tone, with humor sprinkled throughout, making it accessible for those unfamiliar with reading poetry, but also appealing to experienced poetry readers.

I recently spoke with Billy Collins about his new collection.

-

Water, Water by Billy Collins was published by Random House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host