Juhea Kim on her sophomore novel, 'City of Night Birds'

Author Juhea Kim’s sophomore novel, City of Night Birds, is set in the complex world of Russian ballet.

Devoted dancer Natalia Leonova is coping with injury and addiction following a two year hiatus from dancing, and when she returns to the stage she’s thrust back into the politics of the constantly-evolving world of ballet. I recently spoke with Juhea Kim about her experience as a dancer and passion for conservation and advocacy work.

City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim was published by Ecco.

