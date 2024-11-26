© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Juhea Kim on her sophomore novel, 'City of Night Birds'

By Beth Golay
Published November 26, 2024 at 3:10 PM CST
Author Juhea Kim’s sophomore novel, City of Night Birds, is set in the complex world of Russian ballet.

Devoted dancer Natalia Leonova is coping with injury and addiction following a two year hiatus from dancing, and when she returns to the stage she’s thrust back into the politics of the constantly-evolving world of ballet. I recently spoke with Juhea Kim about her experience as a dancer and passion for conservation and advocacy work.

-

City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim was published by Ecco.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
