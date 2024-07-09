© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Ben Shattuck on his new story collection, 'The History of Sound'

By Beth Golay
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:14 AM CDT
Ben Shattuck is the author of "The History of Sound."
The History of Sound is a collection of linked stories by author Ben Shattuck.

Set mainly in New England, the stories are linked perhaps by an artifact, or by a place, or by a theme.

The result is a stunning collection with rich detail and beautiful prose. And although it can be difficult to discuss a complete collection, that didn’t stop me from trying.

The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck was published by Viking.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
