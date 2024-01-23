© 2024 KMUW
Poet Kaveh Akbar on his debut novel, 'Martyr!'

By Beth Golay
Published January 23, 2024 at 8:23 AM CST
Kaveh Akbar is the author of "Martyr!"
Beowulf Sheehan
Celebrated poet Kaveh Akbar has just released his first novel. Titled Martyr!, it follows Iranian-American Cyrus Shams through his journey of sobriety and the quest for a meaningful existence.

I recently spoke with Akbar about inserting aspects of himself into the novel - from character traits to his love of literature - what it means to write a book about martyrs as an Iranian-American, and much more.

-

Martyr! was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
