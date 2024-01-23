Poet Kaveh Akbar on his debut novel, 'Martyr!'
Celebrated poet Kaveh Akbar has just released his first novel. Titled Martyr!, it follows Iranian-American Cyrus Shams through his journey of sobriety and the quest for a meaningful existence.
I recently spoke with Akbar about inserting aspects of himself into the novel - from character traits to his love of literature - what it means to write a book about martyrs as an Iranian-American, and much more.
Martyr! was published by Knopf.
