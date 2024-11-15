Melanie Cheng on her novel 'The Burrow'
KMUW's Beth Golay visits with author Melanie Cheng about her novel, 'The Burrow,' a beautiful look at a family dealing with grief.
Melanie Cheng’s novel, The Burrow, is a slim and beautifully written book about a family dealing with grief in the midst of the COVID 19 lockdown in Australia, with each member exploring the mistakes they’ve made within their role in the family. I recently spoke with Melanie Cheng about the rotating perspectives and connections between her story and her real life.
The Burrow: A Novel by Melanie Cheng was published by Tin House Books.
