© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Melanie Cheng on her novel 'The Burrow'

By Beth Golay
Published November 15, 2024 at 2:43 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

KMUW's Beth Golay visits with author Melanie Cheng about her novel, 'The Burrow,' a beautiful look at a family dealing with grief.

Melanie Cheng’s novel, The Burrow, is a slim and beautifully written book about a family dealing with grief in the midst of the COVID 19 lockdown in Australia, with each member exploring the mistakes they’ve made within their role in the family. I recently spoke with Melanie Cheng about the rotating perspectives and connections between her story and her real life.

The Burrow: A Novel by Melanie Cheng was published by Tin House Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsbooksArts and Culturereading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay