Tara Karr Roberts on her 'Moby-Dick'-inspired novel, 'Wild and Distant Seas'

Tara Karr Roberts first read Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick when it was assigned to her in a graduate class.

The brief mention of the innkeeper Mrs. Hussey sparked her imagination, and in her debut novel, Wild and Distant Seas, she created a world for Evangeline Hussey and her descendants, complete with magical realism and the whaling town settings characteristic to Moby-Dick.

Although her novel takes inspiration from Moby-Dick, readers need not have read it to understand and appreciate her story. I recently spoke with Tara Karr Roberts about the four generations of women she’s created and their magical gifts.

-

Wild and Distant Seas was published by W.W. Norton.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

