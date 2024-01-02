© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW offices will be closed December 25 and January 1. The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. December 26-29.
Marginalia

Tara Karr Roberts on her 'Moby-Dick'-inspired novel, 'Wild and Distant Seas'

By Beth Golay
Published January 2, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Tara Karr Roberts is the author of "Wild and Distant Seas"
Melissa Hartley
/
tarakarrroberts.com
Tara Karr Roberts is the author of "Wild and Distant Seas"

Tara Karr Roberts first read Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick when it was assigned to her in a graduate class.

The brief mention of the innkeeper Mrs. Hussey sparked her imagination, and in her debut novel, Wild and Distant Seas, she created a world for Evangeline Hussey and her descendants, complete with magical realism and the whaling town settings characteristic to Moby-Dick.

Although her novel takes inspiration from Moby-Dick, readers need not have read it to understand and appreciate her story. I recently spoke with Tara Karr Roberts about the four generations of women she’s created and their magical gifts.

-

Wild and Distant Seas was published by W.W. Norton.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay