Marginalia: Flynn Berry on 'Northern Spy'

Flynn Berry is the author of Under the Harrow, which won the Edgar Award for best first novel, and A Double Life, which was published in July 2018. Her latest novel, Northern Spy, is a fast-paced thriller set in Northern Ireland that follows two sisters who become entangled with the IRA. The book just came out, and was recently named a selection for Reece’s Book Club. I’m Beth Golay, this is Marginalia, and here’s my conversation with Flynn Berry about her novel, Northern Spy.

Northern Spy by Flynn Berry was published by Viking.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

