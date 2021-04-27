© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Marginalia: Flynn Berry on 'Northern Spy'

Published April 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT
FlynnBerry_c_NinaSubin.png
Nina Subin
flynnberry.com
Author of "Northern Spy," Flynn Berry

Flynn Berry is the author of Under the Harrow, which won the Edgar Award for best first novel, and A Double Life, which was published in July 2018. Her latest novel, Northern Spy, is a fast-paced thriller set in Northern Ireland that follows two sisters who become entangled with the IRA. The book just came out, and was recently named a selection for Reece’s Book Club. I’m Beth Golay, this is Marginalia, and here’s my conversation with Flynn Berry about her novel, Northern Spy.

northern-spy.png

Northern Spy by Flynn Berry was published by Viking.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
