© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Poet Andrés N. Ordorica on his debut novel, 'How We Named the Stars'

By Beth Golay
Published January 30, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Andrés N. Ordorica is the author of "How We Named the Stars."
Daniel McGowan Photography
Andrés N. Ordorica is the author of "How We Named the Stars."

Poet Andrés N. Ordorica describes his debut novel How We Named the Stars, as a love story steeped in loss.

It follows Daniel and his relationship with Sam, told retrospectively after Sam’s death. But it also looks at the death of his uncle, his namesake, and how that loss has affected his family his entire life.

I recently spoke with Andrés N. Ordorica about writing from the perspectives of multiple queer characters, the importance of seeing yourself reflected in literature, and more.

-

How We Named the Stars was published by Tin House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay