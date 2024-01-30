Poet Andrés N. Ordorica on his debut novel, 'How We Named the Stars'

Poet Andrés N. Ordorica describes his debut novel How We Named the Stars, as a love story steeped in loss.

It follows Daniel and his relationship with Sam, told retrospectively after Sam’s death. But it also looks at the death of his uncle, his namesake, and how that loss has affected his family his entire life.

I recently spoke with Andrés N. Ordorica about writing from the perspectives of multiple queer characters, the importance of seeing yourself reflected in literature, and more.

-

How We Named the Stars was published by Tin House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

