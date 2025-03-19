© 2025 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

Recent reads and middle grade March

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:06 PM CDT
Suzanne Perez
Library cat: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This is a month when readers of all ages celebrate the joy and magic of children’s literature, and especially books written for that 8- to 12-year age group. We talking about the appeal of middle-grade books and share some recommendations. Plus we talk about our current reads.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • Wild West Village by Lola Kirke
  • Loved and Missed by Susie Boyt
  • Dream State by Eric Puchner
  • The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell
  • Iliad by Homer
  • Odyssey by Homer
  • Paradise Lost by John Milton
  • Inferno by Dante Alighieri
  • The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
  • East of Eden by John Steinbeck
  • The Wedding People by Alison Espach
  • Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
  • Clever Little Thing by Helena Echlin
  • Mona Acts Out by Mischa Berlinski
  • We Would Never by Tova Mirvis
  • Three Days in June by Anne Tyler
  • The Echoes by Evie Wyld
  • Oscar and Lucinda by Peter Carey
  • Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks
  • The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion
  • The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin
  • The Chronicles of Narnia by C. S. Lewis
  • The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo
  • Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo
  • Moon Over Manifest by (Wichita author) Clare Vanderpool
  • Navigating Early by Clare Vanderpool
  • The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin
  • Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
  • The Trumpet of the Swan by E.B. White
  • Nancy Drew by Carolyn Keene
  • Trixie Belden by Julie Campbell
  • The Hardy Boys by Franklin W. Dixon
  • Black Beauty by Anna Sewell
  • Black Stallion by Walker Farley
  • All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot
  • A Separate Peace by John Knowles
  • The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton
  • The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster
  • Matilda by Roald Dahl
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl
  • Simon Sort of Says by Erin Bow
  • Melissa by Alex Gino

Other great middle-great books (Suzanne recommends):

  • Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery
  • The Girl Who Drank the Moon, by Kelly Barnhill
  • The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
  • Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
  • The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander
  • Wonder by R.J. Palacio
  • Love That Dog by Sharon Creech
  • The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate
  • Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga
  • Ghost, Long Way Down and other books by Jason Reynolds
  • Echo by Pam Munoz Ryan
  • El Deafo by Cece Bell
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
