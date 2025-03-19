Recent reads and middle grade March
This is a month when readers of all ages celebrate the joy and magic of children’s literature, and especially books written for that 8- to 12-year age group. We talking about the appeal of middle-grade books and share some recommendations. Plus we talk about our current reads.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Wild West Village by Lola Kirke
- Loved and Missed by Susie Boyt
- Dream State by Eric Puchner
- The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell
- Iliad by Homer
- Odyssey by Homer
- Paradise Lost by John Milton
- Inferno by Dante Alighieri
- The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
- East of Eden by John Steinbeck
- The Wedding People by Alison Espach
- Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
- Clever Little Thing by Helena Echlin
- Mona Acts Out by Mischa Berlinski
- We Would Never by Tova Mirvis
- Three Days in June by Anne Tyler
- The Echoes by Evie Wyld
- Oscar and Lucinda by Peter Carey
- Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks
- The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion
- The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin
- The Chronicles of Narnia by C. S. Lewis
- The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo
- Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo
- Moon Over Manifest by (Wichita author) Clare Vanderpool
- Navigating Early by Clare Vanderpool
- The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin
- Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
- The Trumpet of the Swan by E.B. White
- Nancy Drew by Carolyn Keene
- Trixie Belden by Julie Campbell
- The Hardy Boys by Franklin W. Dixon
- Black Beauty by Anna Sewell
- Black Stallion by Walker Farley
- All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot
- A Separate Peace by John Knowles
- The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton
- The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster
- Matilda by Roald Dahl
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl
- Simon Sort of Says by Erin Bow
- Melissa by Alex Gino
Other great middle-great books (Suzanne recommends):
- Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery
- The Girl Who Drank the Moon, by Kelly Barnhill
- The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
- Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
- The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Love That Dog by Sharon Creech
- The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate
- Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga
- Ghost, Long Way Down and other books by Jason Reynolds
- Echo by Pam Munoz Ryan
- El Deafo by Cece Bell