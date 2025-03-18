© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Evie Wyld on 'The Echoes'

By Beth Golay
Published March 18, 2025 at 3:44 PM CDT
Evie Wyld is the author of "The Echoes."
Evie Wyld is the author of "The Echoes."

There’s something about the format of a ghost story that offers readers an unfiltered view of a character. Evie Wyld’s new novel, The Echoes, is certainly a ghost story, but one that uses the device of a ghost to learn intimate details about the lives of Hannah and Max, a young couple living in London. Hannah hails from rural Australia, and she’s haunted, in sense, by her family’s past trauma.

I recently spoke with Evie Wyld about the indigenous Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history in Australia and how generational trauma is passed down.

The Echoes was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
