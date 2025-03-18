Evie Wyld on 'The Echoes'

There’s something about the format of a ghost story that offers readers an unfiltered view of a character. Evie Wyld’s new novel, The Echoes, is certainly a ghost story, but one that uses the device of a ghost to learn intimate details about the lives of Hannah and Max, a young couple living in London. Hannah hails from rural Australia, and she’s haunted, in sense, by her family’s past trauma.

I recently spoke with Evie Wyld about the indigenous Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history in Australia and how generational trauma is passed down.

The Echoes was published by Knopf.

