Kwame Alexander on 'The Door of No Return,' his newest book for young readers

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, publisher, and New York Times Bestselling author of 35 books.

He has been awarded the Caldecott medal, the Newbery medal, was longlisted for the National Book Award, and was the recipient of the Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Award, the Coretta Scott King Author Honor, three NAACP Image Award Nominations, and the Inaugural Pat Conroy Legacy Award. And he is the NPR Morning Edition poet-in-residence.

His most recent book, The Door of No Return, is historical fiction told in verse, based on the real lives of the Asante people, and tells the saga of an African family through the eyes of twelve-year-old Kofi and his friend Ama, as they come of age in pre-colonial Ghana. I recently spoke with Kwame Alexander about this new book, the first in a trilogy, and more. Here's our converation

Kwame Alexander will be in Wichita tomorrow on Wednesday, September 28, as part of an event sponsored by The Kansas African-American Museum and Watermark Books. Find more information here.

The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander was published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

